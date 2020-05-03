Man killed in Jefferson County car crash

A Manchester resident was killed in a one-car crash in Jefferson County Saturday afternoon.
Jason R. Stange, 42, of Manchester, was driving a Mitsubishi Eclipse when he drove off the right side of eastbound Missouri Highway 30. The car hit a tree, went down a slope and overturned. Stange was thrown from the car and killed, troopers said.
A passenger, Kristofer D. Brussman, 28, of Dittmer, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital.
The accident happened about 2:35 p.m. east of Ficken Road, troopers said.
