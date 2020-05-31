You are the owner of this article.
Man killed in motorcycle accident in St. Francois County
Man killed in motorcycle accident in St. Francois County

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY — A man died when his motorcycle ran off the side of the road in St. Joe State Park, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Marcus D. Wallace, 64, of Farmington was traveling in the 3200 block of Pimville Road when his Harley Davidson Softail traveled off the right side of the roadway and into a ditch, striking a fence and a pole.

Highway patrol officers responded at around 4:30 p.m. Wallace was pronounced dead at the scene.

