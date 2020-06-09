Man killed in motorcycle crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A 58-year-old man was killed when his Harley Davidson ran off the road Tuesday afternoon, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Lynn R. Voss, 58, of New Haven, was traveling too fast for the road conditions, according to the highway patrol's accident report. His motorcycle left the west side of the road and hit a post, ejecting him. Voss was pronounced dead at the scene. First responders arrived at about 3:35 p.m.