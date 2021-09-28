Moro man killed in motorcycle crash in Madison County

MARINE TOWNSHIP — A 61-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday morning that also injured a 19-year-old man in a car, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened near the intersection of Illinois Route 4 and Fruit Road. Jakob Clark, 19, from Alhambra was driving his 2001 Honda Civic south on Route 4 when a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Rachel Brown, 37, of Aurora, Illinois, turned right off of Fruit Road in front of Clark, police said. Clark attempted to pass the Grand Cherokee by moving into the northbound lane of traffic, but swerved and lost control of his car.

Clark's Civic was sideways in the northbound lane when a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle traveling north slammed into the side of the car. The impact caused both the Civic and motorcycle to strike the Grand Cherokee.

The motorcyclist, a 61-year-old man from Moro, was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified by police.

Clark was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Brown refused medical attention.

Route 4 was shut down for two hours after the crash, which is still being investigated, police said.

