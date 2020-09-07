Man killed in Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police say

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot about 4:30 p.m. Monday on a residential street in south St. Louis' Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

St. Louis police were called to the 4500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue and found a man with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death marks at least the fourth homicide in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood this year.

St. Louis police did not release an identity of the victim or other details Monday evening.

Homicides in St. Louis were up by about 36% this year by the end of August.

There were 185 homicides in the city by the end of last month, compared with 136 at the same time in 2019.

