Man killed in north St. Louis County is identified

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man found fatally shot near the Sugar Pines apartment complex over the weekend was identified Monday as Lewis Williams Jr., 21, of the 2800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in St. Louis.

A 2020 Jeep Cherokee was taken during the course of the shooting, police said, and was recovered on Monday afternoon. Three people were arrested in connection to the incident.

On Saturday about 11:30 p.m. police responded to the 11000 block of Sugar Pines Court and discovered Williams in the parking lot of the apartment complex. He had been shot at least once and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

