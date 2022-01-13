Man killed in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was killed Thursday morning in the 9000 block of Halls Ferry Road, but police haven't said how he died.
The unidentified man was discovered about 7:25 m. lying on the ground. He died at the scene, which is near the border of Jennings and St. Louis city.
St. Louis County police say the case is being handled as a homicide.
Police Officer Adrian Washington said the investigation is so new that the cause of death hasn't been determined.
Check back for updates.
From staff reports
