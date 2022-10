ST. LOUIS — A man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in north St. Louis.

The man, not yet identified by police, was pronounced dead at a hospital after a crash just before 12:30 p.m. at Hamilton Avenue and Page Boulevard. The scene was on the edge of the West End and Hamilton Heights neighborhoods.

Two people in the second vehicle were taken to a hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

No other details about the crash were available Tuesday evening.