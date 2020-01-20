Man killed in north St. Louis shooting is identified

ST. LOUIS — A person killed in the St. Louis Place neighborhood last week was identified by police Monday as a 44-year-old man.

Marale Verner, of the 600 block of Chain of Rocks Drive, was found by officers who responded to a call for help about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Verner was found dead at the scene after suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on the shooting to call the St. Louis homicide division at 314-444-5371 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.