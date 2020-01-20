You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man killed in north St. Louis shooting is identified
0 comments

Man killed in north St. Louis shooting is identified

Support local journalism for 99¢

ST. LOUIS — A person killed in the St. Louis Place neighborhood last week was identified by police Monday as a 44-year-old man.

Marale Verner, of the 600 block of Chain of Rocks Drive, was found by officers who responded to a call for help about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Verner was found dead at the scene after suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Police are encouraging anyone with information on the shooting to call the St. Louis homicide division at 314-444-5371 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports