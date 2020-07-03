Man killed in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — A man died Friday after a shooting in north St. Louis on the edge of the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.
Police were called to the 4400 block of Natural Bridge Avenue about 12:15 p.m. and found an unconscious man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
St. Louis police did not publicly identify the victim or provide any further details.
Erin Heffernan
Erin Heffernan is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
