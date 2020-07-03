You are the owner of this article.
Man killed in north St. Louis shooting
Man killed in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — A man died Friday after a shooting in north St. Louis on the edge of the city's Greater Ville neighborhood. 

Police were called to the 4400 block of Natural Bridge Avenue about 12:15 p.m. and found an unconscious man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

St. Louis police did not publicly identify the victim or provide any further details. 

