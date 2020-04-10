Man killed in one-vehicle crash in city's Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally injured late Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash in north St. Louis.
Police said the unidentified man was involved in a crash at 10:57 p.m. Thursday at Bircher Boulevard and Semple Avenue, near Interstate 70.
He was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital, where he died, police said.
The St. Louis Police Department's accident-reconstruction team is investigating, which was in the city's Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood. Police released no other details.
