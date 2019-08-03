ROCK HILL — Police have two suspects in custody after a shooting in Rock Hill Friday night left one man dead, authorities say.
Rock Hill police were called about 10 p.m. to the Stanford Place apartments in the 1000 block of Rariton Drive, and found a man on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound.
The man was taken to a hospital where he died later that night.
The homicide investigation is being led by St. Louis County Police. The department said two suspects were in custody by Saturday morning.
The identities of the victim and the suspects has not yet been released by police.
Police ask anyone with information on the crime to call St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.
To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, police say to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 if you have any information on the shooting.