Man killed in shooting at McDonald's in Cheltenham neighborhood

St. Louis police detectives investigate a homicide on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, outside the entrance of a McDonald's at 1420 Hampton Avenue. According to police Lt. Col. Ronnie Robinson, who spoke at the scene, two male employees got into an altercation that led to one being arrested and the other being pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds outside the store. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night involving two McDonald's workers outside the restaurant on Hampton Avenue, police said.

St. Louis police Lt. Col. Ronnie Robinson said the shooting happened as part of an altercation between two employees about 8:20 p.m. outside the McDonald's at 1420 Hampton Avenue. The scene is in the city's Cheltenham neighborhood.  

Police did not release the name of the man who was killed, who was shot in the chest.

Another man was taken into custody, Robinson said.

More than a dozen police vehicles and three ambulances were seen in the parking lot of the McDonald's shortly after the shooting.

