Man killed in shooting in Cheltenham neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man died after a shooting in the city's Cheltenham neighborhood on Tuesday, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hampton and Manchester avenues, police said.

Police had not identified the man, but said he appeared to be in his 20s and had been shot in the chest.

More than a dozen police vehicles and ambulances were seen in the parking lot of a nearby McDonald's on Hampton Avenue.

No other details were available from police.

