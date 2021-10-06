Man killed in shooting in Dutchtown neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man died after being shot Monday night near the 4200 block of South 38th Street in south St. Louis, police said.

The man was found with gunshot wounds just before 9 p.m. Monday in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood, police said. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other details were available. An investigation was continuing.

This is a breaking story. Additional details will be added as they become available.