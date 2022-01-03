 Skip to main content
Man killed in shooting in Gravois Avenue parking lot
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed in a parking lot off a busy stretch of Gravois Avenue in south St. Louis on Monday afternoon. 

St. Louis police were called to the parking lot of a 7-Eleven convenience store and a LendNation loan business at 2617 Gravois Avenue about 4 p.m. The scene is on the edge of the Fox Park neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead in a sedan on the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, said Lt. Jesse Harris, commander of the St. Louis police department homicide division. There were no other injuries.   

Police had not released any other information on the shooting or the victim's name by early Monday night. 

News