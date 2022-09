ST. LOUIS — A man was killed Thursday morning in a shooting in north St. Louis.

Police were called to a shooting about 7 a.m. Thursday in the 5200 block of Emerson Avenue. They found the man suffering from a fatal chest wound.

The victim's name has not been released. Police said he was in his 20s.

That block is on the border of the Walnut Park East and the Mark Twain neighborhoods of north St. Louis.