Man killed in shooting in Old North St. Louis; he was suspect in 2016 murder

Update: This story was updated at 4 p.m. with details about the victim
ST. LOUIS — A man out on bail in a 2016 homicide was killed in a shooting Friday morning at a housing complex in Old North St. Louis.
Da'twon Thompson, 24, was pronounced dead at the Bristol Place Townhomes near Kisling lane around 7:45 a.m., police said.
Thompson had been out on bail since March on murder, robbery and weapons charges for a 2016 shooting. Circuit Judge Michael Mullen ordered his release and placed him on house arrest at a home in the 3700 block of Louisiana Avenue, court records say.
Thompson was accused of fatally shooting a 24-year-old man in the 3500 block of Bingham Avenue. Police said Thompson pointed a gun at John J. Moore and demanded his money, and that after the victim gave up his money, Thompson shot Moore in the head, killing him.
He also was previously acquitted of shooting and killing Jessica Paxton on June 12, 2016, while she tried to drive away from a robbery in the 4600 block of South Spring Avenue. She was in the car with her boyfriend, who was looking to buy drugs, and their 2-year-old son, police said at the time.
Police said on Friday that Thompson was killed inside one of the Bristol Place townhomes after an argument between Thompson and the shooter.
St. Louis police Lt. Scott Aubuchon said police had identified a person of interest in the case, though they did not name him.
Police had also taped off a site about a block away Friday morning near the intersection of Monroe and Hadley streets, but it was unclear if the two investigations were connected.
The shooting marks the 145th homicide in St. Louis in 2021. This time last year, the city had seen 208 homicides.
The shooting is also at least the fifth homicide in Old North St. Louis this year. Five people were killed by homicide in the neighborhood in 2020.
Homicide detectives asked that anyone with information on the shooting call investigators at 314-444-5371.
David Carson of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.