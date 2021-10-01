Man killed in shooting in Old North St. Louis; he was suspect in 2016 murder

Update: This story was updated at 4 p.m. with details about the victim

ST. LOUIS — A man out on bail in a 2016 homicide was killed in a shooting Friday morning at a housing complex in Old North St. Louis.

Da'twon Thompson, 24, was pronounced dead at the Bristol Place Townhomes near Kisling lane around 7:45 a.m., police said.

Thompson had been out on bail since March on murder, robbery and weapons charges for a 2016 shooting. Circuit Judge Michael Mullen ordered his release and placed him on house arrest at a home in the 3700 block of Louisiana Avenue, court records say.

Thompson was accused of fatally shooting a 24-year-old man in the 3500 block of Bingham Avenue. Police said Thompson pointed a gun at John J. Moore and demanded his money, and that after the victim gave up his money, Thompson shot Moore in the head, killing him.