Man killed in shooting in Old North St. Louis neighborhood, police say

Updated at 7:15 p.m. with new details on the shooting.

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed early Friday night in a shooting on the edge of the Old North St. Louis neighborhood, police say.

Officers responded just after 6 p.m. to the 2800 block of North Florissant Avenue, where officers found a man who had been shot in the face. The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was believed to be 35-40 years old, police say.

Police say they are looking for one suspect in the shooting.

The scene, outside a Shell gas station, is near the border of the Old North St. Louis and St. Louis Place neighborhoods.

