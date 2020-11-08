 Skip to main content
Man killed in shooting in St. Louis, police say
ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot Sunday in north St. Louis, police said. 

The man was found unconscious and breathing in an alley in the 4700 block of Martin Luther King Drive shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday by police officers responding to a shooting call, police said. 

Paramedics said that the man was dead at the scene, police said. Homicide detectives are investigating. 

Police did not release more details Sunday. 

That block borders the Kingsway East, Lewis Place and Greater Ville neighborhoods of St. Louis.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. 

Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

