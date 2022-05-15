 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man killed in shooting in St. Louis

Police crime scene tape

Police tape surrounds the scene of a shooting in December 2021, in Pennsylvania (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a shooting Sunday in north St. Louis. 

The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. in the 9000 block of Riverview Drive, near the intersection of Riverview and River Trail Court, according to police. 

A man found shot at the scene was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the shooting. 

Police did not release more details Sunday. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371. Those who wish to remain anonymous and possibly be considered for a reward should call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

More information will be added as it becomes available.

Reporter covering St. Louis County politics. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi, and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

