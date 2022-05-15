Man killed in shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a shooting Sunday in north St. Louis.

The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. in the 9000 block of Riverview Drive, near the intersection of Riverview and River Trail Court, according to police.

A man found shot at the scene was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the shooting.

Police did not release more details Sunday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371. Those who wish to remain anonymous and possibly be considered for a reward should call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

More information will be added as it becomes available.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.