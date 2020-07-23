Man killed in shooting on Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis

Updated at 8:45 a.m. with the identity of the victim.

ST. LOUIS — A 27-year-old man was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis.

Police were called about 3:15 p.m. to the 5100 block of Delmar Boulevard and Academy Avenue for a report of a man shot in the back.

The man was publicly identified by police Thursday as Jarmarlon Edwards, 27, of Cahokia, Ill.

Police initially said he was conscious and breathing, but later reported the incident as a homicide.

The scene was on the edge of the city's Central West End and Academy neighborhoods.