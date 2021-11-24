 Skip to main content
Man killed in shooting outside north St. Louis bar
Man killed in shooting outside north St. Louis bar

Updated at 10 a.m. with more details from police. 

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday during a fight outside the Juke Joint Bar, police said. 

Police were called to the shooting at the bar at 1901 St. Louis Avenue in the St. Louis Place neighborhood.

The victim was found on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Police did not immediately release the victim's name or any further information Wednesday morning. 

