UPDATED at 8 p.m. with person in custody

ST. PETERS — Police took one person into custody Monday in the triple shooting that killed a St. Peters man and injured his wife and teenage daughter.

St. Peters police Sgt. Melissa Doss said the victims were found about 1:40 a.m. Monday at their home in the 1600 block of Country Acres Drive, off of Thoele Road. The dead man is identified as 57-year-old Darin Gosejohan.

Gosejohan’s 45-year-old wife and 13-year-old daughter were also shot inside the home. They were being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not provide a possible motive for the shooting.

On Monday night, Doss confirmed that detectives took a “person of interest” into custody but said no charges had been filed. She declined to say anything more about the person.

St. Peters police asked the Major Case Squad to help with the homicide investigation. With that move, 18 investigators were working on the case, including St. Peters’ own detectives.

Doss said police haven’t been called to that house for any other incidents. The subdivision is north of Highway 94.

Evidence technicians placed evidence markers in the yard by a corner of the house and were looking inside a trash can on the curb and another by the house. They also were photographing the doorframe at the home’s front door.

Country Acres Drive is a few hundred feet from Fairmount Elementary School on Thoele Road, and the homicide investigation altered the school’s schedule Monday.

Jennifer Jolls, a spokeswoman for the Francis Howell School District, said school was in session Monday at Fairmount but under a “heightened awareness,” meaning that students will be kept indoors with no outside recess or other activities outside, Jolls said.

Field Day was canceled Monday and rescheduled for Thursday. No visitors were allowed for lunch Monday, and the elementary school asked for an increased police presence on campus.