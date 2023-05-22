UPDATED at 10:40 a.m. with ages of victims

ST. PETERS — Homicide investigators were searching for a killer Monday after a man was slain in a triple shooting that also injured woman and a teenage girl in their St. Peters home.

St. Peters police Sgt. Melissa Doss said the victims were found about 1:40 a.m. Monday at a home in the 1600 block of Country Acres Drive, off of Thoele Road.

No arrests have been made.

The two surviving shooting victims were a 13-year-old girl and a 45-year-old woman. They were being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Doss said.

Police did not release the name of the 57-year-old man who died. Doss said the three victims were members of the same family, but she didn't elaborate on that relationship.

Police also did not provide a possible motive for the shooting.

Doss said her department has asked the Major Case Squad to help St. Peters police with the homicide investigation. With that move, 18 investigators are working on the case, including St. Peters' own detectives.

Doss said police haven't been called to that house for any other incidents. The subdivision is north of Highway 94.

Country Acres Drive is a few hundred feet from Fairmount Elementary School on Thoele Road, and the homicide investigation has altered the school's schedule for Monday.

Evidence technicians placed evidence markers in the yard by a corner of the house and were looking inside a trash can on the curb and another by the house. They also were photographing the doorframe at the home's front door.

Jennifer Jolls, a spokeswoman for the Francis Howell School District, said in an email that school was in session at Fairmount on Monday. But the school was under a "heightened awareness," meaning that students will be kept indoors with no outside recess or other activities outside, Jolls said.

Field Day was canceled for Monday and rescheduled for Thursday. No visitors are being allowed for lunch Monday. The school district also has asked for an increased police presence on the elementary school campus.