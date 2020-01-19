Man killed in single-car crash in Franklin County

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated at 10:30 a.m. Monday to reflect that Missouri Highway Patrol has corrected the spelling of the victim's name. The story also corrects the approximate time of the accident.

SULLIVAN — A 24-year-old man was killed Saturday morning in a single-car crash in Franklin County that also left two passengers injured, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Vance L. McMillen, 24, of Bourbon, Missouri, was driving a 2008 Toyota Yaris eastbound on Interstate 44 and began to take the Exit 225 off-ramp when the car started to skid. The car traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree and culvert before flipping, the highway patrol said.

Investigators believe the crash happened about 3 a.m. but emergency services didn't become aware of it until hours later. McMillen was declared dead at the scene about 9 a.m. Investigators don't believe he was wearing a seat belt.

One male passenger in his 20s suffered serious injuries and another male passenger in his 20s suffered moderate injuries. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.