UNIVERSITY CITY — A 27-year-old man was killed early Sunday when his car struck a utility pole, police said. No one else was inside the vehicle.
Emergency services responded to the 7500 block of Olive Boulevard for a crash at about 1:30 a.m. The man was extracted from the vehicle by the University City Fire Department and transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police did not release the man's name but said he is a University City resident.
The accident is under investigation, and police are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to call University City Police at 314-725-2211, extension 8010.