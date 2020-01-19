Man killed in single vehicle crash in Franklin County

SULLIVAN — A 24-year-old man was killed Saturday morning in a single-car crash that left two other passengers injured, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Vance L. McMillan, 24, of Bourbon, Missouri was driving a 2008 Toyota Yaris eastbound on Interstate 44 and began to take Exit 225 when the car started to skid. The car traveled off of the left side of the road, hitting a tree, striking a culvert and then flipping. Emergency services responded at about 3 a.m., police said.

McMillan, who had not been wearing a seat belt, was declared dead at the scene. One other male passenger in his 20s suffered serious injuries, and another male passenger in his 20s suffered moderate injuries. Both were transported to area hospitals for treatment.