JEFFERSON COUNTY • A man was killed when his vehicle ran off the road, struck a utility pole and a tree and caught fire on Saturday morning, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Joshua D. Zaitz, 21, of Festus was traveling southbound on Mapaville Hematite Road south of Plass Road when his Jeep Grand Cherokee ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a utility pole and then a tree and then caught fire.
The highway patrol responded to the crash around 10:20 a.m. Zaitz was airlifted to an area hospital, where he died.