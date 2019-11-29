JEFFERSON COUNTY — A man was killed Thanksgiving Day when his SUV spun off wet pavement on Highway 21 here and traveled off the roadway.
Michael J. Scarborough, 54, of Catawissa was driving northbound on Highway 21 just north of Castle Ranch Road shortly before 7 p.m. when he drove up an incline and his 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer began to spin on the wet pavement, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report.
The SUV spun clockwise and traveled off the right side of the road, where it went down an embankment and struck a tree, according to the crash report. Scarborough, the lone occupant of the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene.