Man killed in South County, police say

AFFTON — Officers found a man dead on the front porch of a home near Affton in an apparent homicide Tuesday afternoon, St. Louis County police said.

The officers were called to a report of a person down just before 1 p.m. to the 7900 block of Hildesheim Avenue and found a man in his 40s on the porch of the home with apparent physical injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately release the man's identity or any other information about the death.

The department asked anyone with information to call 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.

Police say callers can remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward if they call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.