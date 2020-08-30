Man killed in South County Sunday, officers say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was shot and killed in Mehlville early Sunday, police said.
Officers responding to a shooting call in the 4800 block of Lemay Ferry Road found a male victim dead.
The St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating the homicide. Police released few details Sunday morning.
Anyone with information can call the department at 636-529-8210; or to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
