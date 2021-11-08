Man killed in St. Charles mobile home fire

ST. CHARLES — A man was killed in a mobile home fire Sunday afternoon in St. Charles, police said.
Firefighters were called around 3 p.m. Sunday to Pembrook Drive in the Fox Run Mobile Estates, according to a statement from St. Charles police.
One man was killed in the fire. St. Charles police had not released his name by Monday afternoon.
St. Charles police Capt. Raymond Floyd said the fire appeared to be accidental.
The Missouri state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Erin Heffernan
Erin Heffernan is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.