Man killed in St. Charles mobile home fire
ST. CHARLES — A man was killed in a mobile home fire Sunday afternoon in St. Charles, police said. 

Firefighters were called around 3 p.m. Sunday to Pembrook Drive in the Fox Run Mobile Estates, according to a statement from St. Charles police.

One man was killed in the fire. St. Charles police had not released his name by Monday afternoon. 

St. Charles police Capt. Raymond Floyd said the fire appeared to be accidental. 

The Missouri state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.

