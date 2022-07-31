Man killed in St. Louis' Central West End was facing charges in toddler's death

ST. LOUIS — Police have identified a Jennings man shot and killed Saturday evening in St. Louis' Central West End neighborhood.
Tyrone K. Roseburrow, 48, was found just before 6 p.m. lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds, according to St. Louis police.
He was found in the 4400 block of Forest Park Avenue and pronounced dead at a hospital.
Prior to his death, Roseburrow was facing a pending charge of child endangerment resulting in death in connection to the death of his 18-month-old nephew, Brandon Holt, in November 2019.
Charges described Roseburrow as "the only fentanyl and heroin user within the residence" on Simmons Drive in Jennings when his nephew "began acting strangely."
- Cardinals notebook: Surging Paul DeJong slugs way into deadline decisions
- Record rain in St. Louis area brings flooding, highway closures, one death
- Cardinals can strike at the deadline to upgrade starting rotation, not patch it
- BenFred: Tired Cardinals talking points won't sell with another ho-hum trade deadline
- 10 rescue puppies in St. Peters die in flooding; St. Louis Zoo building roof collapses
- Cardinals notebook: Driven to join team in Toronto, Johan Oviedo detours to Miami for passport
- Cardinals notebook: John Mozeliak talks trade options to help now, and beyond
- How much rain fell in St. Louis, and who got hit worst? These charts tell the story.
- CBC high school student struck and killed on street near Ted Drewes in St. Louis
- A frantic rush, and an ax, to save 42 dogs from flooding at Brentwood facility
- Sunset Hills police chief arrested on suspicion of boating while intoxicated at Lake of the Ozarks
- BenFred: Side effect of Juan Soto Madness appears to be undervaluing Dylan Carlson
- Adam Wainwright saw chance for 'great pitcher' to steady Cardinals. He knew just the guy.
- Cardinals trade Edmundo Sosa to Phillies, recall Paul DeJong from the minors
- Cardinals notebook: DeJong joins team in D.C., as does front office seeking an impact trade
The cause of death was acute fentanyl intoxication, according to the St. Louis County Medical Examiner's Office.
A jury trial was scheduled for September in the case, court records show.
St. Louis police ask anyone with information on Roseburrow's killing to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.