ST. LOUIS — A man in his 60s was fatally shot early Saturday in St. Louis' Hyde Park neighborhood.

Police said that the man was found with gunshot wounds in his stomach shortly before 2 a.m. in the 4000 block of North 25th Street.

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Police on Saturday did not release the victim's name or any other details on the shooting.

