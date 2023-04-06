ST. LOUIS — Police were investigating after they found a man dead in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood late Wednesday.
Officers were called to the 4400 block of Athlone Avenue just before 10:30 and found a man who had died, according to a police report.
Homicide detectives took over the case.
Additional information, including how he died and his identity, was not immediately available Tuesday morning.
Dana Rieck
Dana Rieck covers police for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Call her at 314-340-8344 or send your tips to drieck@post-dispatch.com.
