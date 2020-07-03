Man killed in St. Louis' O'Fallon neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a shooting in north St. Louis Thursday night that left one man dead.
Police were called about 11:15 p.m. to the 4100 block of Turner Avenue in the O'Fallon neighborhood.
One man, who has not yet been publicly identified, had been shot in the head and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Erin Heffernan
Erin Heffernan is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
