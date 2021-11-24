Man killed in St. Louis Place neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the St. Louis place neighborhood.

Police were called to the shooting in the intersection of North Florissant and St. Louis avenues where they found the man dead at the scene outside of the Other Place II bar.

Police did not immediatly release the victim's name or any further information Wednesday morning.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

