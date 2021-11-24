 Skip to main content
Man killed in St. Louis Place neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the St. Louis place neighborhood.

Police were called to the shooting in the intersection of North Florissant and St. Louis avenues where they found the man dead at the scene outside of the Other Place II bar. 

Police did not immediatly release the victim's name or any further information Wednesday morning. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

