Man killed in SUV crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A man was killed Monday when the SUV he was driving ran off a Jefferson County highway and overturned.

The victim is identified as Henry R. Tracy, 39, of Bonne Terre, Missouri.

The crash was at 6:55 p.m. Monday on southbound U.S. Highway 67, south of Highway 110.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Tracy was driving a 2006 Ford Freestyle, a sport utility vehicle, south on Highway 67 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

Tracy was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown out of the vehicle, the patrol said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.