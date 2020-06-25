Man killed in three-vehicle crash in north St. Louis County

One man was killed and two people were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night in north St. Louis County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the man who died as Isaiah L. Allen, 25, of the St. Louis area. The crash occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on Lewis and Clark Boulevard, north of Chambers Road.

The patrol said Allen was driving north on Lewis and Clark Boulevard. A southbound vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and hit Allen's car, the patrol said. After being struck, Allen's car skidded and collided with a third vehicle.

Allen was pronounced dead at the scene. He had not been wearing a seat belt.

Two people in the southbound car that hit Allen's car were seriously hurt: the male driver, 22, of Black Jack, and his passenger, a 21-year-old woman, also of Black Jack. They were treated at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. The patrol said they weren't wearing seat belts.

No one in the third car was hurt.

Missouri reports an 11% increase in traffic fatalities statewide so far this year, compared to the same period last year.