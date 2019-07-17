ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday publicly identified a man killed in a two-car crash July 7 on Washington Avenue downtown that injured three other people.
Neeka Sutherland, 38, was a passenger in a Ford Fusion trying to make a left turn onto Seventh Street from Washington about 1:35 p.m. when it was hit by a Dodge Charger, police said.
The impact forced the Fusion onto the sidewalk and threw Sutherland from the car, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two drivers and another passenger of the Fusion were transported to a hospital where they were listed Thursday in stable condition.
Police said the investigation into the crash was ongoing and did not release more details.