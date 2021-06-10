 Skip to main content
Man killed in two-vehicle crash in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS — A 24-year-old Madison man was killed this week when the car he was driving ran a stop sign and struck an SUV in East St. Louis, according to Illinois State Police.

The collision occurred about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Collinsville Road, near Martin Luther King Bridge.

State police have not identified the driver. He died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in the SUV had minor injuries, police said.

Metro News Intern

Nick Robertson is a junior at Syracuse University studying journalism and political science. He is a summer intern with the metro news department.

Sports