Man killed in two-vehicle crash in north St. Louis
Man killed in two-vehicle crash in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 early Tuesday morning, police said.

Just before 4 a.m. police received a call for an accident with injuries in the area of I-70 westbound and Carrie Avenue. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is under investigation. Police said they will provide more details later Tuesday.

