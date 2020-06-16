Man killed in two-vehicle crash in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 early Tuesday morning, police said.
Just before 4 a.m. police received a call for an accident with injuries in the area of I-70 westbound and Carrie Avenue. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident is under investigation. Police said they will provide more details later Tuesday.
Rachel Rice • 314-340-8344
@RachelDRice on Twitter
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.