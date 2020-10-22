 Skip to main content
Man killed in two-vehicle crash in St. Clair County
Man killed in two-vehicle crash in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A man from O'Fallon, Illinois, was killed in a two-vehicle crash late Wednesday night on Interstate 64.

The Illinois State Police said the victim was a 36-year-old man. His name has not been released.

He was driving a 2017 Lexus that collided with a truck tractor on eastbound I-64 near milepost 13.5, police said. The crash occurred at 11:52 p.m. Wednesday. Both vehicles were traveling east when the Lexus turned left in front of the truck, which hit the car on its driver side. The truck driver, a 66-year-old man from Royalton, Illinois, was not hurt, police said.

The eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about three hours for the investigation.

