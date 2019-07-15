UNIVERSITY CITY — Police have identified the victim of a Friday night house fire as Richard Clements, 57. His body was located in the basement of the home in the 8000 block of Appleton Drive, police said Monday.
A woman who was critically injured in the same fire was found near the front door of the one-story brick home. She was in cardiac arrest but registered a pulse by the time she arrived at an area hospital.
Fire officials have said they believe the blaze was caused by someone falling asleep while smoking a cigarette in bed.
The home did have working smoke detectors.