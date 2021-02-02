Man killed in Walnut Park East neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot to death early Tuesday in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, St. Louis police said.
The unidentified man was killed about 1:45 a.m. in the 4700 block of Wren Avenue. He died at the scene.
Police haven't released any other details.
Walnut Park East had 10 homicides last year, making it among the deadliest neighborhoods in the city. In the last six months, total crime reported in Walnut Park East is down 36% compared to the same period the previous year, according to police statistics.
From staff reports
