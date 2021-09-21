Man killed in Walnut Park East shooting, St. Louis police say

ST. LOUIS — Police say a 40-year-old St. Louis man shot and killed somone late Monday night in Walnut Park East.

Police were alerted to the shooting about 11:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Alcott Avenue and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds near the entrance to a home. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police had not yet identified the victim.

Officers then found a 40-year-old man they believe is the shooter suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his hand.

The shooter was in stable condition and the early police investigation indicates he shot the intruder when the man entered the shooter's home and attempted to assault him, police said Tuesday.

Police arrested the shooter Tuesday and sought charges from the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office, they said.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371, or submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

