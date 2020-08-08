Man killed in Walnut Park West shooting at least 13th homicide there this year

ST. LOUIS — A 30-year-old man was shot and killed on a residential street in the Walnut Park West neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

St. Louis police were called about 4:40 p.m. to the 6000 block of Lucille Avenue and found the man dead at the scene. The man has not yet been publicly identified by police.

Homicide detectives arrived at the scene which was soon littered with evidence markers as a crowd of onlookers gathered at the police tape.

Police did not immediately release any more details on the shooting.

The homicide marks at least the 13th killing in Walnut Park West so far this year. In neighboring Walnut Park East, there have been at least nine homicides this year.

The neighborhoods were selected as a location for one center in the city's new anti-violence initiative called Cure Violence.

The program is based on a method of crime reduction that trains workers to de-escalate conflicts and then work to change attitudes toward violence in crime-ridden areas.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.