ST. LOUIS — A man was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in north St. Louis on Friday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call about 11:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Mimika Avenue in Walnut Park West where they found the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

St. Louis police did not release the victim's name Friday or any other details on the shooting.