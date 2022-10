ST. LOUIS — A 31-year-old man was shot and killed just before 6 a.m. Sunday in St. Louis' Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

Charles Laroy Edwards Jr., of St. Louis, was found by police lying on the ground with puncture wounds in the 1600 block of Arlington Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

St. Louis police ask anyone with information on the killing to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371 or give an anonymous tip for a possible reward to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.